LOOK: People avail opportunity to get back to provinces

by Jerome Ascano
3 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

LOOKING to avoid the threat of coronavirus in the metro, people have availed of the government’s “Balik-Probinsya Program,” boarding buses in Cubao, Quezon City bound for Palo, Leyte on Wednesday.

Health workers in their personal protective equipment checked the medical status of the passengers who availed of the program before boarding the buses.

Check out the scenes captured by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
