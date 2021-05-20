Azkals keeper Neil Etheridge gets married ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

THE GOALKEEPER has gotten himself a keeper in life.

A few weeks ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Philippine Azkals’ Neil Etheridge said his wedding vows to his fiancée, Alexandra Solera, last Wednesday night (Manila Time) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Filipino-British football player shared the news on social media, announcing their union.

“18.05.21 #married#celebrate #wedding #relationship,” the 31-year-old Cardiff City star captioned his post, showing a photo of their marriage rings on Instagram.

Continue reading below ↓

The couple officially tied the knot after three years of being engaged. They celebrated their anniversary earlier this May.

They were supposed to have their wedding June of last year, but had to reschedule due to the pandemic restrictions in the UK.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a separate post, Etheridge uploaded another wedding photo and posted a Bible verse.

Continue reading below ↓

Various professional players and sports personalities from all around the world expressed their well-wishes to the newlyweds.

His teammates, English footballer Lee Tomlin, Canadian Junior Hoilett, Spanish Adres Prieto, all commented “congratulations” to his post.

This new chapter alone is enough motivation for Etheridge as he commits to play for the Philippines in the World Cup qualifiers.

Azkals will go up against Guam on June 3.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.