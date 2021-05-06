Race against time as athletes help rebuild Wawa Bridge before rainy season

WHEN TYPHOON Ulysses arrived, a woman living along the riverside near Wawa Dam described the sudden rush of floodwaters that came in the wake of the devastating storm.

“Talagang malakas,” she told the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation. “Parang ahas na mabilis. Gaanon yung tubig.”

The storm came at night. When they emerged from their battered homes the next morning, they saw that the Wawa Bridge — already damaged from the successive typhoons Quinta and Rolly — had been washed away.

It was a tremendous blow for the nearby communities. The hanging bridge linked the town proper of Montalban, Rizal to the mountain communities of Mascap, Purray, and San Rafael, and was essential to the economic lifeblood of the area.

Trail runners, mountaineers, and other outdoor athletes were also familiar with the bridge, which they often crossed on their way to the rugged, scenic outdoors of the Sierra Madre mountains.

For now, a makeshift bamboo bridge stands in place of the original structure. But a more permanent solution is needed, and many of the athletes who’ve crossed that bridge have taken it upon themselves to help in the bridge’s rebuilding.

Christine Ferrera of RaceYaya.com is one of the major movers behind the rebuilding efforts.

“Medyo hindi ligtas,” she told Julius Babao of DZMM in an interview yesterday, May 5. “Sinubukan kong tumawid, hindi ko po kinaya. I think may mga insidente na may mga nahulog.”

She added: “Ito, [kailangan sa] everyday life ito. May epekto sa kabuhayan nila.”

The projected cost for the project is around P2.1 million. Not only will they restore the bridge to its original state, project organizers will try to make it even sturdier, so that it can better withstand the onslaught of typhoons.

Since an initial fundraiser was launched on February 2021, the RaceYaya Facebook page revealed it has only raised about half of the needed amount.

But it’s a race against time. “Rebuilding starts on May 15 to ensure it is built before rainy days start,” RaceYaya posted on Facebook.

The community will also hold a virtual Run, Bike, Burpees for Wawa event to help raise more funds. There will be two categories you can join: Run 5K-Bike 20K-Burpees 50 Reps, and Run 5K-Burpees 50 Reps-Run 3K. The virtual event will run from May 8 up to May 31.

You can log onto to register.raceyaya.com to join the event and find out donation details.

The community is also asking for volunteers to help do hard labor on the bridge site on all weekend starting May 15. Expect four hours of physical work.

Adventure sports athletes are particularly passionate about this project.

“Ang Wawa kasi is isa sa mga sports tourism destinations dito sa Pilipinas,” explained Ferrera to DZMM. “Maraming mountains, maraming outdoor activities. Pwede ka mag-bike, mag-rock climbing. Ang maganda diyan ay yung view ng Manila na kita mo mula sa peak ng mga mountain dun.”

