Curry hits Trump's double standard + more athlete reactions to US Capitol riots

PRO-TRUMP rioters stormed the halls of the US Capitol building on January 6 (January 7, Manila time), clashing with police and vandalizing parts of the legislative building.
One person was shot and died during the violent uprising.
The riot interrupted the US Congress’ tallying of the electoral votes to confirm the victory of president-elect Joe Biden. It also came after the sitting president urged supporters to march on the Capitol building.
Legislators were evacuated out, but later returned when police and armed forces secured the building. They will continue their electoral vote certification all through the night.
"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: You did not win,” said Vice President Mike Pence when order was restored. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”
With the clear exception of Trump himself (who said "We love you, you're very special" to protesters in a now-suspended tweet), political leaders, both conservative and liberal, have reacted in horror and condemnation at the mob violence.
So have these outspoken NBA athletes.