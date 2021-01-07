Curry hits Trump's double standard + more athlete reactions to US Capitol riots

PRO-TRUMP rioters stormed the halls of the US Capitol building on January 6 (January 7, Manila time), clashing with police and vandalizing parts of the legislative building.

One person was shot and died during the violent uprising.

The riot interrupted the US Congress’ tallying of the electoral votes to confirm the victory of president-elect Joe Biden. It also came after the sitting president urged supporters to march on the Capitol building.

Legislators were evacuated out, but later returned when police and armed forces secured the building. They will continue their electoral vote certification all through the night.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: You did not win,” said Vice President Mike Pence when order was restored. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”

With the clear exception of Trump himself (who said "We love you, you're very special" to protesters in a now-suspended tweet), political leaders, both conservative and liberal, have reacted in horror and condemnation at the mob violence.

So have these outspoken NBA athletes.

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat release a joint statement before their game

“Cat got your tongue?” Steph Curry questions Trump's double standard

George Karl tweeted this image of a protester holding up a Confederate flag

Dwyane Wade has been tweeting up a storm of his own

Kevin Love calls out the “absolute disgrace” of the mob violence

The Celtics' Grant Williams did not mince words

Reggie Miller points out the unequal reactions between this and the Black Lives Matter protests

Jamal Crawford expressed the same sentiments

Pelicans’ coach Stan Van Gundy questions the terminology being used to describe the mob

Rudy Gay asks: