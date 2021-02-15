Love in the time of coronavirus: How local athletes spent Valentine’s Day

AT home or away, these athletes and their partners filled our feeds last weekend to pen the sweetest messages and share the sweetest couple pics as they showed their love for Valentine's Day weekend.

It's the first Valentine's of the pandemic era, so was there an extra level of sweetness in the messages this year? We'll leave you to decide. What we do know is that the start of this year saw a rush of engagement news from our favorite athletes.

The sweetness continues in this roundup of photo dedications and video compilations for this very year's sporty heart’s day.

PBA idols

You may have heard the saying, “Basta PBA player, sweet lover.” This Valentine’s Day was probably the best time to prove it.

New San Miguel guard and Gilas standout CJ Perez, who just got out of the Calamba bubble after Gilas packed up its bags, took this opportunity to take his wife Sienna out on a date.

NLEX star Kevin Alas and PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag spent their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple just at home. Alas wrote a short but sweet dedication for Dagdag on Instagram.

“I am super blessed for I get to spend a lifetime of Valentines days with my beautiful wife,” he said.

Jeron Teng of Alaska Aces and long-time partner Jeanine Tsoi, a former UAAP courtside reporter, shared that this year was extra special, as they made a home-cooked meal for their V-Day date.

Ginebra’s Aljon Mariano, meanwhile, kept it fit and active, spending the day with a workout session in their home gym with his girlfriend. They even took videos to share to their fans.

Jared Dillinger and wife had a very chill outdoor drinking session, making sure to follow quarantine protocols before they hit the beers.

Mark Barroca and his wife Ruselle shared an adorable family picture with their unica hija as the Magnolia star prepped a surprise ‘Beauty and the Best’ flowers delivery for his wife.

Gin Kings captain LA Tenorio took his wife, Chesca, out for a simple lunch as he shared a couple selfie on IG.

Meanwhile, for Vic Manuel, it’s the more the merrier as he spent the day with close family relatives in Quezon.

Ginebra veteran Joe Devance greeted wife Monica on social media with a photo compilation of their photos through the years.

Hotshots guard Paul Lee stepped out in street style with his wife Rubie and baby Tokyo for their weekend date.

Moreover, the Norwoods, among the most followed PBA families on social media, shared a simple matching greeting for each other. Wife Lei made a Spotify mixtape to remember their “old school love”.

Sporty couples

Here’s the sweetest of greetings from athletes who are dating (or are married to) other athletes.

Former taekwondo national players (and now coaches) Japoy and Jan Lizardo uploaded an adorable selfie with heartfelt dedications for each other.

As YouTubers, they also made a Valentine’s vlog.

Popular love team and Phenoms Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena posted separate dedications for each other as they spend another Valentine’s together.

Sneakerheads and style MVPs Kim Kianna Dy and Dwight Ramos spent a day out together wearing matching hype outfits.

Morever, volleyball lovers Carmela Tunay and Kim Fajardo relaxed together with a rejuvenating spa session at home. They recorded it all on a vlog.

In another post, instead of the usual bouquet of roses, Fajardo gave Mela some sampaguita.