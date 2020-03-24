Athletes salute frontliners, call for unity in COVID-19 pandemic

ATHLETES send out their prayers and gratitude to frontliners manning the forts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a short video addressed to the public, mixed martial arts champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera, men’s national volleyball team captain Johnvic de Guzman, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist for taekwondo Pauline Lopez, and basketball player Thomas Torres, among many others, thanked the doctors, nurses, and soldiers who were putting their lives on the line as they dealt with the COVID-19 crisis.

In a message stitched together from different athletes' videos, the players reminded the public to keep calm, exercise, keep healthy, and follow government protocols.

University of the Philippines star Ricci Rivero asked everyone to “practice proper hygiene”, while Ateneo standout Kat Tolentino reminded their followers to “always wash your hands and sanitize."

As the confirmed cases spike up to 552 as of posting time, including 33 fatalities and 19 recoveries, medical personnel are calling for donations for personal protective equipments (PPE), face masks, and alcohol.

Many health personnel, meanwhile, called for unity among citizens to stay at home to help contain the virus, using social media to send out the vital message: “We go to work for you, please stay at home for us."