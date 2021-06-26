Bro. Armin recalls Noynoy ribbing over Ateneo-La Salle games

THE rivalry between Ateneo and La Salle runs deep, and not even the highest level of government is spared.

Even the late President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III, a true-blue Atenean, couldn't help but tease his former Education secretary and Lasallian Bro. Armin Luistro, FSC whenever the Blue Eagles and Green Archers clash in the UAAP.

It was one of the light moments with the former chief executive which Luistro, the former La Salle president, recalled in his poignant tribute to PNoy on Friday night at the Church at the Gesu inside the Ateneo campus.

Aquino passed away on Thursday due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

"My president, I will miss you and I will miss your ribbing during UAAP seasons, your witty congratulatory messages when La Salle wins," shared Luistro with a smile as he delivered the eulogy in the heart of the Ateneo campus.

Luistro said entering the Katipunan campus brought an odd feeling for him, but he was quick to add, "I bow low and lay down my Green Archers arrow to pay tribute to a great son of the Ateneo."

Despite the long history between their schools, the Atenean head of state and the Lasallian educator set aside their biases for the country's common good when Aquino appointed Luistro to lead the Department of Education (DepEd) in 2010.

"In several interviews in the last two days, I was asked several times why a Lasallian joined this Atenean's cabinet. Hindi naman ako kaklase, lalong di ako kabarilan. Hindi naman ako matalik na kaibigan, hindi rin ako kababayan sa Tarlac," said Luistro, who became only the second Lasallian brother to hold the post after Bro. Andrew Gonzalez, FSC under the administration of President Joseph Estrada.

"Pero kahit na galing kami sa magkaribal na eskwelahan, pareho naman naming minahal ang bayang Pilipinas nang tunay at tapat."

'Great honor'

Luistro relished the opportunity to work with and learn from the chief executive.

"Aaminin ko sa inyong lahat, mahirap mahalin at maintindihan ang

ating mga kababayan, pero may natutunan ako kay PNoy, na kapag isa kang lingkod-bayan, walang duda, ang taong bayan ang boss palagi natin," Luistro said.

"My president, I will never ever forget my brief stint in public service. I always say when asked, it was the most meaningful six years of my life, but never again.

"Levity aside, it is such a great honor to have served our people during your watch, Mr. President, at a time where dreaming impossible dreams for our nation can readily inspire one to give without counting the cost.

"Siguro yun ang nami-miss ko kay PNoy. May panahon naman sa ating bayan, marami tayong problema, pero di tayo nawalan ng pangarap."

