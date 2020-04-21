Fierce rivals Ateneo, La Salle join forces in fight vs COVID-19

RIVALS on the court, Ateneo and La Salle are united in the battle against COVID-19.

The two campuses, behind the Jesuits and the Lasallian brothers, have teamed up in launching the campaign "Let's Work Together To Fight COVID-19!," providing food for the homeless people and the urban poor.

"The Ateneo alumni, those in business, said they’d like to help. I told them, ‘Let’s raise money together with our friends – which means also La Salle friends," Fr. Jun Viray, SJ, the Provincial of the Philippine Jesuits, said.

De La Salle University president Bro. Armin Luistro, FSC added: "A little conversation between myself and Father Jun created a spark that is more explosive than UAAP that allowed us to say, maybe this is the time to work together rather than compete."

"And that’s the story of our love life with the Jesuits in the time of COVID-19."

As of April 15, the campaign has already raised P10,000 which will be directed to the 500 homeless individuals and 6,000 urban poor families.

Both campuses have also opened their gates to the needy.

Since the start of the enhanced community quarantine, the Enrique Razon Sports Complex and College of Saint Benilde's covered courts have been home to the vagrants in the Manila area under the initiative of the school and the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center.

Ateneo has also taken in medical frontliners in their dormitories in the light of this health crisis.

But it's not enough, with both schools asking for help in this campaign.

Interested parties can send their donations here:

METROBANK

Account name: Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc.

Metrobank Peso Checking Account Number: 448-7-44800988-9

BPI

Account name: Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan

BPI Peso Checking Account Number: 3081-1111-61

*For proper acknowledgement, kindly send photo of the deposit slip to slb@affiliate.ateneo.edu

RCBC

Account name: De La Salle Brothers, Inc.

Account number: 7590-569081

Security Bank:

Account name: De La Salle Brothers, Inc.

Account number: 0000014366500

BPI:

Account name: De La Salle Brothers, Inc.

Account number: 3103-3749-86

*GCash and PayMaya donations may also be transferred online to any of the above bank accounts.

