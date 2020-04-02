Ateneo distributes food, supplies, raises funds in fight vs COVID-19

OVER 2,000 food packs have already been distributed by Ateneo de Manila University through its Disaster Response and Management Team (DReaM Team) in the country's continuing fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from food for the 15 partner communities, also part of the beneficiaries in the project were 27 hospitals which have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPEs) for our medical frontliners.

But it's not enough, as Ateneo enjoined the public to continue in lending a helping hand to those in need in this time of crisis.

"This is our one big fight right now," said Blue Eagles guard Matt Nieto.

"On behalf of every Blue Eagle both past and present, we are calling for more donations to be made for the Ateneo DReaM Team."

Cash donations are welcomed by the Ateneo DReaM Team, as well as its partner institutions Tanging Yaman Foundation and Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan.

Interested parties who are interested to help can check out the details here.