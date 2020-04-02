News And Trends

Ateneo distributes food, supplies, raises funds in fight vs COVID-19

by randolph b. leongson
8 hours ago
PHOTO: ateneo dream team on facebook

OVER 2,000 food packs have already been distributed by Ateneo de Manila University through its Disaster Response and Management Team (DReaM Team) in the country's continuing fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from food for the 15 partner communities, also part of the beneficiaries in the project were 27 hospitals which have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPEs) for our medical frontliners.

But it's not enough, as Ateneo enjoined the public to continue in lending a helping hand to those in need in this time of crisis.

"This is our one big fight right now," said Blue Eagles guard Matt Nieto.

"On behalf of every Blue Eagle both past and present, we are calling for more donations to be made for the Ateneo DReaM Team."

Continue reading below ↓

Cash donations are welcomed by the Ateneo DReaM Team, as well as its partner institutions Tanging Yaman Foundation and Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Interested parties who are interested to help can check out the details here.

    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: ateneo dream team on facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again