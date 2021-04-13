Does being Mayor Vico's brother have its vax perks? Coach LA Mumar answers

NO PERKS at all.

Ateneo women's basketball coach LA Mumar made that explicitly clear in a social media post explaining why he's no fan of ‘skipping the lines’ for vaccination — even if he is the half-brother of Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto.

Mumar reposted a quote card from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, where Sotto was explaining the reason why their mom, Connie Reyes, 67, has yet to receive her vaccine shot.

“I rarely post anything political but to all of you asking why my wife and I have not been vaccinated yet, since my brother is the mayor, my mom didn’t skip the line, Vico didn’t skip the line, why would I?” he wrote in an Instagram story post on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old mentor, who assumed the head coach position of the Katipunan-based squad March last year, continued: "Shouldn’t we hold on to our values more when things are difficult? What will I tell my children? It’s okay to do something illegal because it’s convenient[?]”

“I’m not a mayor like my bro, but we can do our part and choose what is right. One person, one family at a time,” the father of three added. “There is hope for our country!”

Netizens on Twitter applauded him for his statement. Some commenters even said that people like Mumar give them hope for the betterment of the country.

Despite the flood of goodwill, the coach once again made it clear that he only sharing his thoughts for encouragement and nothing else.

Otherwise, he’s staying in his lane as a basketball coach, just as he's staying in line for vaccination.