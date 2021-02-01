At just 15 years old, Alex Eala enters the WTA top 1000, ranks No. 942

FRESH off her very promising International Tennis Federation pro title berth in the first leg of the W15 Manacor last week, Alex Eala landed her name in the top 1000 list of the Womens Tennis Association on Monday morning.

Eala is now ranked No. 942, an improvement of 248 places after her victory in the $15,000 Singles circuit. She also gathered 17 points from four tournaments recorded.

“It’s a long journey ahead and I will need to keep on working hard!” she announced on her Facebook post, sharing a screenshot of her milestone.

In her recent tourney, she defeated Yvonne Cavalle Reimers (ranked 491 in the WTA) in the championship match. Prior to that, the daughter of former national athlete Rizza Maniego also toppled the tournament top-seed Seone Mendez, WTA No. 283, in the second round.

After the victory, even Rafael Nadal himself was so impressed that he dedicated an entire Instagram post to the 15-year-old.

The WTA rankings are based on 52-week cumulative system. In order to appear of the WTA rankings, a player must earn points in at least three tournaments, or a minimum of 10 singles ranking points or 10 doubles ranking points in one of more tournaments.

Since she started joining the pro last year, the Filipina ace is now on her eighth Womens contest as the third leg of the W15 Manacor opens this week.