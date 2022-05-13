As Sixers crumble, netizens blast James Harden

IT WAS an unmemorable finish for James Harden.
The Heat will go on to their second East Finals appearance in three years after ex-Sixer Jimmy Butler led the way to defeat Philly in their home court, 99-90, in Game 6. With a wave to the crowd, Butler sent the 76ers packing, despite a valiant effort from Joel Embiid, who had to sit out the first two games of the series due to injury.
Meanwhile, James Harden was arguably a non-factor, pumping out 11 points in the first half and then largely disappearing from there.
“Few in Philly would give The Beard a passing grade,” wrote the Associated Press’ Dan Gelston in his recap.
At the post-match presscon, Embiid admitted that James Harden was far from his Houston Rockets prime.
“That’s not who he is anymore,” said the league-leading scorer. “He’s more of a playmaker.”
On Twitter, Harden became a trending topic worldwide, with more than 112,000 tweets to his name as of posting.
