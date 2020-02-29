For season without June Mar, Arwind Santos vows: 'Lahat ng nakatago sa baul, ilalabas na namin'

SAN Miguel Beer once said that it would take one whole team to fill in the absence of June Mar Fajardo, who's expected to skip the entire season due to a shin injury.

As the Beermen's offense used to revolve around Fajardo, it's going to be a major adjustment for the group once the PBA All-Filipino Conference begins this year.

“Hindi naman maiiwasan na hanapin pa rin namin si June Mar pero may tiwala ako sa sistemang pinapagawa sa amin ng mga coaches namin,” Arwind Santos to SPIN Life.

As one of the few big men left among the Beermen, Santos vowed to bring everything he's got to help the whole team out.

"Lahat ng kailangan namin ilabas para makapasok ng finals, gagawin namin lahat. Lahat ng nakatago sa baul sa bahay, ilalabas na namin don, baka sakaling makagulat pa kami," he said.

Not only will they use JMF's absence as a morale-booster, but they will also cling to their faith and hope for the best as the season opens in less than a week.

Arwind added: "'Yung kamay ng Diyos, sana sumanib sa akin, sa amin. Tingin ko yun ang magdadala sa amin sa finals. Ine-expect ko naman na isa ako sa magse-step up pero kailangan talaga buong team ang gagawa, hindi lang isa o dalawa."