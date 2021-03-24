WATCH: Arwind Santos makes it rain in a local court

AT 40 years old, Arwind Santos continues to prove he's still got game.

The San Miguel forward was seen shooting straight baskets in a 40-second video uploaded in the San Miguel Fandom Facebook Page.

The setting appears to be a rural, out-of-the-way court. A few kids can be seen catching his loose balls.

It is not clear where or when the footage was taken.

For a good 38 seconds, and nine shots fired, he only missed attempt.

At present, he is attending team trainings as the Beermen prepare for the upcoming season pencilled this April.

Although SMB failed to secure a spot in the semis during the bubble season, Santos emerged as one of the league's best defenders with his rebounds and blocks tally.

He capped off the conference with 13 ppg, 9.91 rpg, and 1.00 bpg.