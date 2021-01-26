Arwind Santos dedicates long range shot to Kobe Bryant

ONE year after his death, Kobe Bryant continues to inspire.

That was certainly the case for Arwind Santos, who posted an Instagram video of his own tribute to the late Lakers legend by pulling off the kind of impossible shot Bryant never shied away from.

Wearing a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro “Cool Greys” and a tank top, the San Miguel forward threw a one-handed, long range volley from way out in the weeds. “Kobe Bryant, this is for you!” he shouted before letting it rip.

It was nothing but net for the PBA’s Spiderman.

“This is FOR YOU #KOBEBRYANT! My IDOL! You are a LEGEND!!! You are the BEST!!!” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Santos continued: “YOU AND GIGI will always be in our [hearts]. We LOVE you!”

Today is the one year death anniversary of the basketball legend, who perished in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi.

The famed Tenement in Taguig City, as well as the House of Kobe in Valenzuela, have also unveiled their own local tributes to Bryant.

