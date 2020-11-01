Arwind Santos' 'Bagyo' still as timely as ever

IT'S been six years since Arwind Santos released his first single "Bagyo", and even in 2020, its message is still as relevant as ever.

"May lesson din yun kasi part din ako ng mga nabagyo before," said Santos on the inspiration for the single.

The song, which was written and composed by the San Miguel forward himself and produced by Melmac Sports Management, was part of the 2013 PBA MVP's debut album and just one of the 12 tracks he personally wrote.

Since it came out in November 2014, the music video for his single has already garnered 488,000 views on YouTube.

With super typhoon Rolly already in the country, and some areas in the Bicol Region already at Signal no. 5, it's timely to bear in mind the messages Santos had in "Bagyo" as he preached disaster preparedness and faith in God.

"Dapat natin paghandaan, ang bawat isa'y magtulungan. Sa Diyos tayo'y manalangin, sa Kanya ay magtiwala," he wrote.

Here's the song in full:

As Santos said to end the song: "Mag-ingat tayo sa bagyo."

