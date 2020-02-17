Arwind Santos, Calvin Abueva empower small-town hoops in hometown Pampanga

THEIR on-court aggressiveness may be often mistaken as arrogance, but Pampanga natives Calvin Abueva and Arwind Santos never forget their roots.

The two Kapampangans joined forces and spent their weekend at a local ‘ligang labas’ opening in Bacolor, Pampanga on Sunday, giving some on-court words of wisdom to the young participants.

“Nag-launch sila ng liga, tapos kami ‘yung guest speaker. Nag-talk kami ni Calvin para ma-inspire ‘yung mga players. Kinuwento namin kung paano ‘yung naging journey namin papuntang PBA. Sinabi namin na kaya din nilang marating ‘to. Nagbigay lang din ng konting tips sa mga bata,” the San Miguel Beer forward shared with SPIN Life.

Although both are busy with their respective ball clubs, with the PBA's All-Filipino conference set to open in less than a month, they still managed to make time to visit their home province.

“Importante talaga ‘yung mga ganon, importante ang basketball para ma-ilayo sa bisyo ang kabataan. Mas maganda na puro basketball na lang sila kaysa mag-inom, magbisyo o magdroga. Kaya malaking tulong ‘yon,” Santos explained.

Brought together by the same place where their love for the game started, Santos revealed that he is actually good friends with the Phoenix Fuel Masters player.

Abueva and Santos shared the same stable during the early part of their athletic career, nurtured by then Pampanga vice governor (and now incumbent governor) Dennis Pineda.