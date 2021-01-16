This artist shows you a plantito way to repurpose your old basketballs

IF you’ve got an old basketball lying around the house, and grew a bit of a green thumb during the lockdown, this simple art project may be right up your alley.

Artist Juan Carlo Maala (who we featured before in Spin.ph before, for his illustrations of popular movie sneakers) embarked on a friendly looking art project: constructing a planter out of an old basketball.

Maala admitted to SPIN Life that he was inspired by similar projects online. But the Chinatown Market yellow basketball gives this particular planter some slick street cred.

Watch the simple video below to see how he did it:

Maala makes it look easy: Slice the top segment off a deflated basketball. Stuff in a vase to help keep its shape and (of course) to hold in the dirt. Plant.

"The project started nung naghahanap ako ng pot para dun sa plant ko kasi sobrang plain lang niyan," Maala recounted. "Tapos I came across this basketball planter sa Instagram nung naghahanap ako inspiration and peg for DIY planters. Ang dami na niyang version online tapos sakto meron akong flat na bola, after nun nag-research ako sa Pinterest and YouTube kung pano gawin."

It took him around 20 minutes to finish the project.

Here’s the finished product.





"Sa tagal ng pandemic, naging plantito na ako," Maala confessed.