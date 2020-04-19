Some 60 health facilities benefit from SMC donation of PPE, ventilators

SOME 60 health facilities around the country were the immediate beneficiaries of the initial batch of protective gears donated by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) for use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The delivery was part of the 40,000 sets the conglomerate procured earlier, with 10,000 more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be procured from local garment manufacturers through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday.

The local manufacturers tapped by the DTI belong to the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP).

“We are inspired by how companies and individuals are coming together in new ways to address the challenges of COVID-19. We thank DTI and CONWEP for this. We stay committed to helping ease the strain on our medical system and protecting our medical health workers,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said.

SMC has started donating the first batch of ventilators to five public hospitals recently, even as it awaits delivery of more machines along with high-flow oxygen devices for use in caring for COVID-19 patients.

The ventilators were delivered to the Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center and Lung Center of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, fifty-five units of high-flow oxygen device will also be delivered in the next coming days.

The latest donation is part of the P500-million fund the conglomerate earmarked to help and protect medical front liners save lives in the fight against the deadly virus.