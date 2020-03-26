News And Trends

Players, rival coaches, fans pay tribute to well-loved Coach Aric

by John Paulo Aguilera
1 Hour ago

The local basketball community is mourning the passing of legendary mentor Januario "Aric" del Rosario. He was 80.

The multi-titled coach reportedly died due to cardiac arrest, after he was taken to the hospital for cough and difficulty in breathing. He was also said to have been tested for coronavirus, with the result still unknown.

    Fans, former players, and fellow tacticians remember Coach Aric on Twitter:

    Rest well, coach.

