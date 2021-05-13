Araneta Coliseum to serve as vaccination site for Quezon City

THE Smart-Araneta Coliseum will play a part in the country’s fight against COVID-19 as it will serve vaccination site for Quezon City from May 15 to 21.

Araneta City bared the development, with the words ‘Mega Vaccination At The Big Dome’ prominent in the short video posted on social media.

Continue reading below ↓

Prior to becoming a vaccination site, the Big Dome has not hosted a major sports and entertainment event in more than a year following restrictions due to the pandemic. Araneta Coliseum is of course best known for playing host to the boxing fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier dubbed as the "Thrilla in Manila."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Perhaps one of the last events held in the historic arena before the lockdown was on March 8, 2020 when the 45th season of the PBA held its opening ceremony, awards night, and the first match of the Philippine Cup between San Miguel and Magnolia.

Days later, the whole country was put under quarantine due to the threat of COVID-19, with the PBA even forced to play outside its regular venues such as the Araneta Coliseum, and stage a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

___

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.