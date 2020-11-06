LOOK: This fan tattoo is giving Apple David mixed feelings

JAYSON Salunga Mesina is apparently a big fan of PBA courtside reporter Apple David.

So big a fan, in fact, that he had a portrait of her tattooed on himself.

David got wind of Mesina’s tribute, and reposted pictures of the tattoo, as well as her own conflicting thoughts about it.

Continue reading below ↓

In an "Appreciation Post" uploaded to Facebook, she thanked Mesina for his dedication, from even before he had the tattoo done. She said that she had not failed to notice how he constantly watched and commented on her vlogs and streams.

“To Jayson Salunga Mesina, grabe. Sana di mo pagsisihan. But thank you for the admiration and support,” she wrote.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still, she did have mixed emotions about it.

“Never did i imagine my face to be tattooed on someone's body. I have mixed emotions. Overwhelmed but at the same time WHAAAAAT?!?? WHYYYY!?” she said.

She also obliquely commented on the, ahem, quality of the likeness.

“Yung mas magandang picture ko at pagkakatattoo sana para sulit,” David wrote.

Still, she said, she hoped to meet Mesina in person one day.

On his own social media page, Jayson Salunga Mesina seems to be taking it all in stride and in good humor. He even shared a meme page’s post about it. He also tagged what appears to be the tattoo’s artist when he shared Apple David’s post.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.