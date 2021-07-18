Apologetic PBA chief explains mix-up in TV, livestream coverage

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has apologized to league fans for the confusion that marred the television and livestream coverage of the first few games of the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Fans were disappointed after games that pitted TNT against Terrafirma and Magnolia against Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday were not aired on free TV channel ONE Sports as previously announced, and only on cable channel PBA Rush.

The league’s followers also aired their frustration that the games were not seen on TV5, which showed entertainment programs during that afternoon timeslot.

To clear the air, Marcial explained that the PBA gave up its Saturday timeslot at ONE Sports to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), which opened its bubble season in Ilocos Norte at the same time as the PBA doubleheader in Pasig City.

“Kinausap naman ako ni [Cignal] vice-president Sienna Olaso kung pinapayagan natin ang volleyball para makuha naman ‘yung time slot natin, Um-oo agad ako kasi gusto natin na makatulong tayo sa ibang sports” Marcial said during a TV interview at halftime of the game between Barangay Ginebra and NLEX.

“Medyo nagkaroon ng kaguluhan. Humihingi ako ng pasensya. Kasalanan ko po ‘yun. Miscommunication with my team. May kaguluhan,” said Marcial.

Marcial also addressed the disappointed aired by fans that not all games are being aired on TV5, the channel most accessible to viewers.

Marcial said the PBA's television contract only requires TV5 to show only two games every Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on free television.

But with the unprecedented times that occurred since the pandemic, the PBA was forced to air the games on other networks such as ONE Sports.

TV5 vows to show games in multiple platforms

Despite that previous agreement, Marcial said TV5 is finding ways to broadcast all the games in different platforms.

“May usapan kami with TV5 na every Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays, two games po tayo. Kapag lumagpas po tayo at hindi po ‘yun ang araw natin, parang ‘yung nangyari sa Clark bubble… hindi po tayo pinapalabas ng TV5.”

“Ginagawa naman po ng lahat ng TV5 na mapalabas din ‘yung ibang games na wala na sa oras natin. Humihingi po ako ng pasensya pero ‘yun po ang usapan namin ng TV5,” said Marcial.

Since the confusion on Saturday, Cignal also released a new schedule for the broadcast of the PBA games on free television, cable TV and online.

