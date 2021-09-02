Dating and Relationships

Anthony Semerad, Sam Pinto welcome first baby girl

by Kate Reyes
9 hours ago
PHOTO: Anthony Semerad and Sam Pinto, Instagram

THE kick off of the new month marked a new chapter in the lives of NLEX forward Anthony Semerad and celebrity wife Sam Pinto.

On September 1st, Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

"I’m officially a Dad!" Semerad wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of their daughter's hand.

He tagged his wife, thanking her for the successful delivery of their fruit of love.

"So proud of you baby, @sampinto_, you were amazing! Hello- Mia Aya Semerad," he said.

    The two announced their pregnancy in May 2021, after they officially tied the knot two months earlier. And now, at the start of the 'ber' months , they welcome their first child.

    The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulations and well-wishes for the family.

    Among the first one to comment, of course, was Gwen Zamora, the wife of his twin, DJ.

    "Yeehee!!! Congratulations again you two!!! Cutie fingers Mia," the actress wrote.

