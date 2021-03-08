Dating and Relationships

Anthony Semerad and Sam Pinto officially tie the knot 

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (From Left) Nice Print Photography via Sam Pinto/Instagram, Anthony Semerad/Instagram

AFTER teasing a countdown to their special day two weeks ago, NLEX forward Anthony Semerad officially tied the knot with celebrity partner Sam Pinto on Monday night.

Semerad posted a succession of Instagram Stories showing a photo of the event, and then a POV video facing his new wife, who was resplendent in a white gown.

"Mrs. Semerad, how are you?" he asked.

Pinto replied with a sweet smile, "Very good, thank you."

Sam Pinto also posted about their nuptials on her Instagram account.

The couple got engaged in November 2019. Today, March 8, was their scheduled civil wedding.

Meanwhile, Anthony's twin, DJ, also got married to Gwen Zamora in a west wedding last month in France.

Pinto had earlier revealed that, if circumstances permit, they're targetting a “semi bigger wedding” by the end of the year.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
