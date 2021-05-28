An old villain returns in teaser for 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

THE BIG bad of Karate Kid Part III will make his return to the Karate Kid universe.

In a short teaser released by Netflix, Thomas Ian Griffith (and his man bun) returns as Terry Silver. In ominous voiceover, the teaser replays his famous lines from Part III: "A man can’t stand, he can’t fight. A man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. A man can’t see, he can’t fight."

Then his most famous line, "Now the real pain begins," goes unsaid — and is instead displayed as text at the end of the half-minute trailer.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV," says Netflix in their promotional caption.

No release date has been set by streaming platform for the fourth season of the wildly successful show. It is expected to air sometime this year.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Continue reading below ↓