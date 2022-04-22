New, improved Amoranto Sports Complex will include 3,500-capacity arena

THE AMORANTO Sports Complex — located inside the very aptly named Barangay Paligsahan — has been a fixture in Pinoy sports for decades. But the Quezon City government has already given the green light for new sports facilities inside the 5.8 hectare site, including an Amoranto Arena that is big enough to host a crowd of 3,500 for basketball competitions and other big events.

The arena is expected to be finished before the end of the year.

Amoranto’s swimming pool will also be transformed into a 10-lane Olympic-sized affair, with an included elevated pool deck.

Also in the works? An two-story indoor sports facility, whose tennis courts are already scheduled to be completed later this year, as well as a five-story parking building.

The QC LGU has published several concept shots of the new, improved Amoranto on its website. See below:





“The Amoranto Sports Complex should be a space where our home-grown athletes can train and improve their skills,” said Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte in a statement.

“With this master plan, we are renovating not just training facilities but also spaces where QC can host competitions and other public gatherings for QCitizens and guests.”

The complex was first constructed in the ‘60s, and was later renamed after the city’s longest serving mayor, Norberto Amoranto. According to the Quezon City Public Library, it was built for a total of P2 million.

