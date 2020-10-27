Alyssa Valdez, volleyball standouts toast Michele Gumabao's Miss U PH run

SHE may not have won the crown, but Miss Universe Philippines third placer Michele Gumabao is still the volleyball community's champion.

It was a hard-fought battle for the 28-year-old, who impressed netizens all throughout the pageant, especially in the swimsuit portion and the few question and answer clips that were posted online.

But even if she ultimately did not go the distance, her colleagues decided to give her proper recognition for her hard work.

Her teammate in Creamline and former college rival Alyssa Valdez posted a throwback, black and white photo of them in jerseys with the caption: "Stay Phenomenal."

Gretchen Ho reposted the photo and added the words: "Beautiful @gumabaomichele we are proud of you and your journey."

Denden Lazaro, whom Michele counts as one of her dear friends, also retweeted a news post and commented: "So proud of you, MG."

Meanwhile, Ateneo Lady Eagles rookie Faith Nisperos reposted a video clip of MG's Q&A, and said: ""So inspiring."

Far Eastern University setter Kyle Negrito also weighed in, saying: "You’re Miss Universe forever!!!"

Longtime volleyball fans, of course, would not miss the Twitter party.

