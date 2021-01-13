Meet Alyssa's new mentor, your girl Mimiyuuuh

IN her long volleyball career, Alyssa Valdez has definitely experienced being mentored by the best of the best. But if you asked her who's her most unique coach, she'll most likely single out her co-star on last weekend's vlog, popular YouTube personality Mimiyuuuh.

It was an educational session, all in all, with Valdez taking lessons from the self-proclaimed "GREATEST VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME." ('Spiking Ina' is definitely one for the books.) Who would've thought the 27-year-old Phenom was doing it wrong all along?

From the basic stretches to complex ace moves, the Creamline star was an attentive listener.

The session began with Alyssa mimicking Mimiyuuuh's "dinosaur stretch", and learned the belated lesson that knee pads are, despite the name, actually worn on the shoulders.

The social media personality also taught Valdez the proper way of nailing a serve that included dribbling with sounds and some fierce attitude.

Alyssa, without a doubt, was a very good student.

She can now add three more types of sets to her on-court arsenal: "pan set", "up set", and her favorite, "mori set".

As an outside hitter Valdez, of course, has to deal with spikes, with perhaps none more fearsome than Mimiyuuuh's 'Spiking Ina' volleyball move.

By the end of the video, Valdez confessed she was able to learn a lot.

To the sports afficionados out there, this whole thing was obviously just for fun; a bit of comic relief in these dark times.

Even the volleyball standouts like Ponggay Gaston and Maddie Madayag had a good time watching the vlog.