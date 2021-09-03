Kim Fajardo, Alyssa, Mela Tunay + more unite to encourage voter registration

WITH THE Commission on Elections announcing that the voters' registration period is only until September 30, that means there's less than a month to go for Filipino citizens to file their registration for the upcoming national elections next year.

Many stars in the volleyball community are doing their part to encourage the public to do their duty as citizens of the Philippines.

Volleyball stars unite to encourage voter registration



F2 Logistics’ Kim Fajardo was one of those who led the charge. (Coincidentally, she’s also celebrating her 28th birthday on the last day of registration.)

“Ito ang tunay na #ParaSaBayan,” she said. “As an athlete, it is our dream to represent the country. Pero bilang Pilipino, pangarap natin ang mga lider na kaya tayong irepresenta ng may dangal, tamang prinsipyo at ginagawa ang trabaho.”

Her La Salle teammate, Sta. Lucia star Mika Reyes, who also served the national team a couple of times, also joined the call to action.

“Hindi pa huli ang lahat para sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan! Your vote is your voice,” she said.

Retired player and now-announcer Carmela Tunay shared her sentiments, speaking honestly about how she feels as a voter.

“One day, I wanna be able to look myself in the mirror and take pride that I helped changed the Philippines for the better,” she said. “My vote counts and so does yours. Together we are STRONGER.”

The former University of Santo Tomas standout added: “REGISTER TO VOTE, PILIPINAS. Vote to elect QUALITY leaders. Vote to appoint someone who LIGHTS up hope and doesn't KILL them.”

Meanwhile, F2 hitter Ara Galang framed it from an athlete's perspective.

“We need a game changer and tayo ang coach dito. Our vote dictates our end game so REGISTER TO VOTE, PILIPINAS! WE GOT THIS!” she wrote. “Ang sarap mag-flex lalo na when you take pride in your country's leaders!”

Alyssa Valdez also tweeted a reminder for the fans.

Last 2019 elections, she was seen lining up to vote in Cainta with the Ravena family.

Looks like these athletes know accountability on and off the court!

