WATCH: Alyssa Valdez's wholesome video greeting for birthday boy Kiefer Ravena

AS boyfriend Kiefer Ravena spends his 27th birthday inside the PBA Bubble in Clark, Pampanga, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez had to improvise a wholesome birthday greeting for her significant other.

She had a clever idea, too: for her video, which she posted on Twitter, Valdez recreated the NLEX guard's signature moves and plays from his Ateneo career to the professional league.

The Creamline standout went all out for her greeting. She wore his jerseys, his usual leg and arm accessories, and even his kicks, as she copied clips of Kiefer's highlights. She even enlisted the help of a dummy.

"In fairness sa mga moves mo, madali lang pala," Alyssa joked in her caption, before adding the 'peace' and 'laughing out loud' emojis.

Even the most unconscious, on-court mannerisms of Ravena were fair game for Valdez. It just goes to show how she really pays attention to him every time she watches his games.

She even to recreate Kiefer's famous jumpers and crossovers. At one point, she even tried to dunk.

Valdez also got together with Kiefer's family to welcome his big day with a virtual salubong last night.

Alyssa continued: "You’ve taught me that tough times don’t last; tough people do. Laban lang, I got you. Happiest birthday, love!"

