Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena show off volleyball-basketball combo in new video

THE Phenoms are at it again.

This time, they did a volleyball-basketball crossover for fun.

As they celebrated another ‘monthsary’ this May, the NLEX Road Warriors guard and the hitter for the Creamline Cool Smashers posted a just-for-fun video of themselves on Ravena's Instagram account.

The two filmed themselves doing a dual-sport stunt video, where Valdez sets up the ball for Ravena to throw down into a dunk.

“We tried our own thing #QuarantineChallenge #YouCantStopUs Advance Monthsary post, I love you,” Ravena wrote on his Instagram post.

Continue reading below ↓

#YouCantStopUs is the current tagline of Nike's lockdown marketing campaign, which looks forward to the eventual comeback of sports.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Based on their social media updates, Alyssa occasionally visits the Ravenas’ home and even joined them on some of their relief operations this COVID-19 pandemic. She also operates her own volunteer fundraiser with other athletes, managing the Volleyball Community Gives Back PH organization.

Last month, the couple celebrated their socially-distanced anniversary.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.