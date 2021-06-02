Alyssa Valdez on Kiefer's JP move: 'I've seen how hard you've been working'

ALYSSA Valdez is one proud and supportive girlfriend after Kiefer Ravena announced his decision to take his talent to Japan, joining his brother Thirdy in the B. League.

"Let your dreams be your wings, love," the Creamline star said in her Instagram post, addressing a letter to her longtime boyfriend.

"I know that this is one of your biggest dreams and I know how important this is for you! I've seen how hard you've been working for the past years not realizing that God is preparing you for something great," Valdez continued.

Continue reading below ↓

On Wednesday morning, the Shiga Lakestars publicized the news on their offical social media accounts.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We are very pleased to announce that we have signed a new player for the 2021-22 Season with Kiefer Ravena,” said the Lakestars in a statement.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

For each of the many milestones for the second-generation basketball gunner, the 27-year-old was there to celebrate it with him.

Their relationship goes way back to their college days in Ateneo.

"It is really true that the thing you're prayed for shows up when you're most ready. Indeed, everything just falls into place in God's perfect time! Congrats! I'm so proud of you, love," she added.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.