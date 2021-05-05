Alou Lopez goes on a bike ride after recovering from COVID-19

ALOU Lopez made her first bike ride since she recovered from COVID-19 during the latest vlog published by her sister Aira Lopez.

Lopez was seen in her sister’s vlog published on Wednesday after her emotional video entitled ‘My COVID Journey’ where she shared her experience after contracting the virus.

In the video of her sister, Lopez, who has 85,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, made it clear that she has already recovered, and was in high spirits for the ride in Clark.

“Parang normal. Walang nangyari,” she said.

The vlog also featured Aira Lopez’s first bike ride in weeks, with a few of her 383,000 subscribers welcoming her for being back on the saddle.

Watch her latest vlog below:

