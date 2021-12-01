News And Trends

'Skipman' Alonzo's world record recognized by Guinness

by from the wires
A day ago
undefined
Ryan Ong Alonzo holds the Guinness World Records certificate.

RYAN Ong Alonzo got an early Christmas present when his feat was finally recognized by the Guinness World Records on Nov. 26, joining an elite club of world achievers.

This came almost two months since the 34-year-old businessman beat the Guinness world record for the double under skips during the Jump to Greater Heights event at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

“This is one of the best early Christmas gifts I received. This is sweet,” said Alonzo, who dedicated his latest achievement to wife Therese and one-year-old son Rio.

Fondly called “Skipman,” the Kumori Japanese Café co-owner bettered the previous high of 20,000 double skips when he made 21,327 double skips after six hours.

Despite battling cramps, Ong-Alonzo went on to establish a new world mark of 40,980 skips after six more hours paving the way to his entry to the elite club.

In jump rope, a double under means a participant needs to jump up higher than usual while swinging the rope twice under his feet.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    In establishing the Guinness record, Alonzo cited the valuable help provided by Team Ong-Alonzo, especially coach Gadric Chusenfu and Benzi Yang.

    Chusenfu said Alonzo trained like a marathoner as he went through strength, speed and endurance workouts just to make sure that he is physically ready for the challenge.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Ryan Ong Alonzo holds the Guinness World Records certificate.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again