'Skipman' Alonzo's world record recognized by Guinness

RYAN Ong Alonzo got an early Christmas present when his feat was finally recognized by the Guinness World Records on Nov. 26, joining an elite club of world achievers.

This came almost two months since the 34-year-old businessman beat the Guinness world record for the double under skips during the Jump to Greater Heights event at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“This is one of the best early Christmas gifts I received. This is sweet,” said Alonzo, who dedicated his latest achievement to wife Therese and one-year-old son Rio.

Fondly called “Skipman,” the Kumori Japanese Café co-owner bettered the previous high of 20,000 double skips when he made 21,327 double skips after six hours.

Despite battling cramps, Ong-Alonzo went on to establish a new world mark of 40,980 skips after six more hours paving the way to his entry to the elite club.

In jump rope, a double under means a participant needs to jump up higher than usual while swinging the rope twice under his feet.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In establishing the Guinness record, Alonzo cited the valuable help provided by Team Ong-Alonzo, especially coach Gadric Chusenfu and Benzi Yang.

Chusenfu said Alonzo trained like a marathoner as he went through strength, speed and endurance workouts just to make sure that he is physically ready for the challenge.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.