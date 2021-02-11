LDR not a problem as Allyn Bulanadi proposes to longtime GF

DISTANCE is never a problem when both partners give their all in a loving relationship.

That's the case for newly engaged couple, Gilas swingman Allyn Bulanadi and partner Cloie David, who have been in a long distanced relationship (LDR) for five years.

The 23-year-old shared the great news on his social media accounts Wednesday night, uploading a photo of his fiance's hand with a ring on it. "Happiest man on earth," he wrote.

This new chapter in their love story finally puts an end to their LDR setup as David moves to Manila from Davao.

"Syempre magpupursige ako lalo kasi kasama ko na siya sa Manila, tsaka sobrang saya kasi sa dami nang pinagdaanan namin, naabot namin 'yung certain point na ganito sa relasyon namin," he told SPIN Life.

Bulanadi and David were elementary schoolmates back in their home province.

In a different Facebook post, David gushed about the sweet moment.

"Last night, in a close and quiet room of two people, the love of my life, and my boyfriend of five years asked me to marry him... do it minus the glitz and glamour. And just like that we are engaged," she said. "Our relationship is not perfect, not a walk in the park, but there's one thing I know, I love us beyond our imperfections."

Part of the special Gilas round in the 2019 Rookie Draft, Bulanadi signed a contract renewal for the national team late last month.