Allein Maliksi draws inspiration as wife gives birth to baby girl

LUCENA - Expect an inspired Allein Maliksi to show up for Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup finals.

The Meralco wingman saw the birth of his first born on Thursday morning just as the Bolts were about to leave for the capital of Quezon Province in time for Friday night's game at the Quezon Convention Center.

Maliksi's wife gave birth to baby Kayden at the St. Luke's Medical Center in Taguig, with the veteran forward present at the hospital to look after both mother and daughter.

The birth of his daughter had the 32-year-old Maliksi failing to join the team bus for the four-hour travel here from Manila.

But he later reconnected with the Bolts after travelling on his own in the afternoon and went straight to attend Meralco's early evening practice, according to team manager Paolo Trillo.

Maliksi had a woeful stint in the Bolts' 91-87 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Tuesday night's series opener where he only scored two points on 0-of-5 shooting from the floor, including 0-of-4 from three-point range.

With his concern now over and done with, Maliksi could just be in for a breakout game for the Bolts.