REPORT: Alleged Mobile Legends gambling leads to Cotabato gunfight

AMID the election gun ban, as well as the curfew rules implemented in Cotabato, gunfire broke out in the city yesterday, February 22, allegedly due to gambling centered around popular mobile game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

According to a report from 93.7 Star FM Cotabato, two groups exchanged gunfire due to betting disputes amounting to P15,000, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Two victims were identified: Hubert Concepcion, a 20-year-old student, and Gerald Mahinay Patagan, a 29-year-old dance instructor, who were both heavily wounded due to the incident. These two were playing Mobile Legends at Barangay Rosary Heights 9 when they encountered armed men riding on motorcycles and armed with .45 caliber pistols.

Policeman injured in shootout said to have been begun from Mobile Legends dispute

Police led by Major Elixon Bona of Police Station 2 were able to respond quickly to the incident, according to a follow-up report from 90.9 lfm Cotabato. During the operation, they noticed a group located in Gov. Gutierrez Avenue and conversed with them, only for them to encounter another group that opened fire on the police.

A shootout ensued that lasted 30 minutes. Bona was injured due to a stray bullet.

Eleven individuals are currently under investigation to determine the causes of this incident, while one man named Haidar Ali Sacandal was confirmed to be imprisoned as he was caught with a Colt 1911 Caliber 45 pistol, violating RA 10591 and the Omnibus Election Code.

