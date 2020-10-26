‘Angas ng comeback!’: All the best reactions to Calvin Abueva’s decisive return

WITH a near triple double decorating his end-game stat sheet, Calvin Abueva made a definitive comeback statement as he suited up for the Phoenix Fuel Masters for the first time in sixteen months.

Phoenix continued its winning run inside the bubble, dismantling the NLEX Road Warriors, 114-110.

Abueva was a key player in the Fuel Master rotation, and ended the match as the Best Player of the Game.

Twitter was also quick to notice, with both ‘Calvin’ and ‘Abueva’ making it in Twitter’s top trending topics this windy Monday night.

Check out these tweets:

Welcome back, says Mrs. Intal

Sen weighs in… and he likes what he saw

Chris Tiu gives props to the whole lineup

Rain or Shine’s Rey takes notice

Rust? What rust?

You said it

Insert prayer hands emoji

Yaaaaan

Can’t wait!

Di lang pala Phoenix ang nanalo