Guide

NBA: All 30 teams feature at least one international player

by from the wires
Just now
undefined
PHOTO: AP

THE NBA has announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10) and a record-tying five players from Nigeria.

This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Canada tops list of NBA players belonging to countries outside US

    For the ninth consecutive year, Canada is the most-represented country outside of the U.S., followed by Australia, France (nine players) and Germany (six players). Nigeria, Serbia and Spain each have five players. There is a total of 58 European players on opening-night rosters, including three members of the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia) and 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia).

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The Toronto Raptors feature eight international players, marking the second consecutive season the Raptors lead the league, followed by the Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings with seven international players each. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz each have six.

    Watch Now

    Thirty-eight players on opening-night rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB) prior to their NBA careers, including Deandre Ayton (Suns; Bahamas; BWB Global 2016), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder; Canada; BWB Global 2016), Joel Embiid (76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada; BWB Global 2015), Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and Jonas Valančiūnas (New Orleans Pelicans; Lithuania; BWB Europe 2008). Additionally, there are a record three NBA Academy graduates on opening-night rosters: Dyson Daniels (Pelicans; Australia; NBA Global Academy), Josh Giddey (Thunder; Australia; NBA Global Academy) and Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America). NBA Academies, a year-round elite basketball development program for top high school-age athletes from outside the U.S., have been launched in Canberra, Australia; Greater Noida, India; San Luis Potosí, Mexico; and Saly, Senegal for top prospects from their respective countries and continents.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    There are also a number of American players with ties to other countries, including more than 35 players with at least one parent from an African country. Among the American players with ties to other countries are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; ties to Nigeria), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets; ties to the Philippines), Matisse Thybulle (76ers; ties to Australia and Haiti), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers; ties to Mexico), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

    Here are some international milestones from the league:

    Two international players have won the last four Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards: reigning back-to-back MVP Jokić (2021-22 and 2020-21) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19). Jokić and the Nuggets will face Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Milwaukee and on Saturday, March 25 in Denver.

    Last season was the first time the top three finishers in MVP voting were all international players: Jokić, Embiid and Antetokounmpo.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    At least five international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.

    As part of the 2022-23 NBA App GM Survey, Dončić, Antetokounmpo and Embiid were voted the No. 1, 2 and 3 players most likely to win the 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP Award (48%, 34% and 13% of votes, respectively). Antetokounmpo and Dončić were voted the No. 1 and No. 2 players with whom general managers would most want to start a franchise (55% and 45% of votes, respectively).

    Daniels and Mathurin are poised to become the second and third NBA Academy graduates to play in the NBA after Giddey became the first last season. Daniels and Giddey, former teammates at NBA Global Academy in Australia, will meet on Monday, Nov. 28 in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Feb. 13 in Oklahoma City, and Saturday, March 11 in New Orleans.

    Matchups between Philadelphia and Toronto will feature three former BWB Africa campers from Cameroon: Embiid, Siakam and Christian Koloko (Raptors; BWB Africa 2017; BWB Global 2018). The teams will play each other on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 28 in Toronto, and on Monday, Dec. 19 and Friday, March 31 in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    There are three sets of international brothers in the NBA: Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo (Greece; ties to Nigeria; Bucks, Bucks and Chicago Bulls, respectively); Juancho and Willy Hernangómez (Spain; Raptors and Pelicans, respectively); and Franz and Moritz Wagner (Germany; Magic).

    There are 14 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Goran Dragić (Bulls; Slovenia), Embiid, Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Celtics; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets; Australia), Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis (Wizards; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Kings; Lithuania), Siakam, Ben Simmons (Nets; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Bulls; Montenegro) and Andrew Wiggins (Warriors; Canada).

    Angola

    Bruno Fernando

    Houston Rockets

    Argentina

    Facundo Campazzo**

    Dallas Mavericks

    Argentina

    Leandro Bolmaro**

    Utah Jazz

    Australia

    Ben Simmons

    Brooklyn Nets

    Australia

    Kyrie Irving

    Brooklyn Nets

    Australia

    Patty Mills

    Brooklyn Nets

    Australia

    Josh Green**

    Dallas Mavericks

    Australia

    Jack White*

    Denver Nuggets

    Australia

    Joe Ingles

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Australia

    Dyson Daniels^

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Australia

    Josh Giddey^**

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Australia

    Jock Landale

    Phoenix Suns

    Australia

    Matthew Dellavedova

    Sacramento Kings

    Austria

    Jakob Poeltl

    San Antonio Spurs

    Bahamas

    Kai Jones**

    Charlotte Hornets

    Bahamas

    Buddy Hield

    Indiana Pacers

    Bahamas

    Deandre Ayton**

    Phoenix Suns

    Ties to Nigeria

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Jusuf Nurkić

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Brazil

    Raul Neto

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cameroon

    Joel Embiid**

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Cameroon

    Christian Koloko**

    Toronto Raptors

    Cameroon

    Pascal Siakam**

    Toronto Raptors

    Canada

    Mfiondu Kabengele*

    Boston Celtics

    Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Canada

    Dwight Powell

    Dallas Mavericks

    Canada

    Jamal Murray**

    Denver Nuggets

    Canada

    Cory Joseph

    Detroit Pistons

    Ties to Trinidad and Tobago

    Canada

    Andrew Wiggins

    Golden State Warriors

    Canada

    Andrew Nembhard**

    Indiana Pacers

    Canada

    Bennedict Mathurin^**

    Indiana Pacers

    Ties to Haiti

    Canada

    Oshae Brissett

    Indiana Pacers

    Canada

    Brandon Clarke

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Canada

    Dillon Brooks

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Canada

    RJ Barrett**

    New York Knicks

    Canada

    Luguentz Dort**

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Canada

    Caleb Houstan

    Orlando Magic

    Canada

    Shaedon Sharpe

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Canada

    Trey Lyles

    Sacramento Kings

    Canada

    Josh Primo**

    San Antonio Spurs

    Canada

    Dalano Banton

    Toronto Raptors

    Canada

    Khem Birch

    Toronto Raptors

    Canada

    Kelly Olynyk**

    Utah Jazz

    Canada

    Nickeil Alexander-Walker

    Utah Jazz

    Canada

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander**

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Canada

    Eugene Omoruyi*

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Ties to Nigeria

    Croatia

    Bojan Bogdanović

    Detroit Pistons

    Croatia

    Ivica Zubac

    LA Clippers

    Croatia

    Dario Šarić**

    Phoenix Suns

    Czech Republic

    Vít Krejčí**

    Atlanta Hawks

    Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Jonathan Kuminga

    Golden State Warriors

    Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Bismack Biyombo

    Phoenix Suns

    Dominican Republic

    Al Horford

    Boston Celtics

    Dominican Republic

    Chris Duarte

    Indiana Pacers

    Finland

    Lauri Markkanen**

    Utah Jazz

    France

    Théo Maledon*

    Charlotte Hornets

    France

    Frank Ntilikina**

    Dallas Mavericks

    Ties to Belgium and Rwanda

    France

    Killian Hayes**

    Detroit Pistons

    France

    Moussa Diabate***

    LA Clippers

    Ties to Guinea and Mali

    France

    Nicolas Batum**

    LA Clippers

    Ties to Cameroon

    France

    Rudy Gobert

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    France

    Evan Fournier

    New York Knicks

    Ties to Algeria

    France

    Ousmane Dieng

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Ties to Senegal

    France

    Olivier Sarr*

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Ties to Senegal

    Georgia

    Goga Bitadze**

    Indiana Pacers

    Georgia

    Sandro Mamukelashvili***

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Germany

    Maxi Kleber

    Dallas Mavericks

    Germany

    Daniel Theis

    Indiana Pacers

    Germany

    Dennis Schröder

    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ties to The Gambia

    Germany

    Isaiah Hartenstein**

    New York Knicks

    Germany

    Franz Wagner

    Orlando Magic

    Germany

    Moritz Wagner

    Orlando Magic

    Greece

    Kostas Antetokounmpo***

    Chicago Bulls

    Ties to Nigeria

    Greece

    Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Ties to Nigeria

    Greece

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Ties to Nigeria

    Guinea

    Mamadi Diakite*

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Israel

    Deni Avdija**

    Washington Wizards

    Italy

    Danilo Gallinari**

    Boston Celtics

    Italy

    Simone Fontecchio**

    Utah Jazz

    Jamaica

    Nick Richards

    Charlotte Hornets

    Japan

    Yuta Watanabe

    Brooklyn Nets

    Japan

    Rui Hachimura**

    Washington Wizards

    Ties to Benin

    Latvia

    Dāvis Bertāns

    Dallas Mavericks

    Latvia

    Kristaps Porziņģis

    Washington Wizards

    Lithuania

    Jonas Valančiūnas**

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Lithuania

    Domantas Sabonis

    Sacramento Kings

    Montenegro

    Marko Simonović

    Chicago Bulls

    Montenegro

    Nikola Vučević

    Chicago Bulls

    New Zealand

    Steven Adams

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Nigeria

    Josh Okogie

    Phoenix Suns

    Nigeria

    Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors

    Nigeria

    Udoka Azubuike

    Utah Jazz

    Nigeria

    Chima Moneke

    Sacramento Kings

    Nigeria

    Chimezie Metu

    Sacramento Kings

    Portugal

    Neemias Queta*

    Sacramento Kings

    Republic of the Congo

    Serge Ibaka

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Ties to Spain

    Senegal

    Gorgui Dieng**

    San Antonio Spurs

    Serbia

    Bogdan Bogdanović

    Atlanta Hawks

    Serbia

    Nikola Jokić

    Denver Nuggets

    Serbia

    Boban Marjanović

    Houston Rockets

    Serbia

    Nikola Jović

    Miami Heat

    Serbia

    Aleksej Pokuševski**

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Slovenia

    Goran Dragić

    Chicago Bulls

    Slovenia

    Vlatko Čančar

    Denver Nuggets

    Slovenia

    Luka Dončić

    Dallas Mavericks

    South Sudan

    Wenyen Gabriel

    Los Angeles Lakers

    Spain

    Ricky Rubio

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Spain

    Usman Garuba

    Houston Rockets

    Ties to Nigeria

    Spain

    Santi Aldama**

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Spain

    Willy Hernangómez**

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Spain

    Juancho Hernangómez

    Toronto Raptors

    St. Lucia

    Chris Boucher

    Toronto Raptors

    Ties to Canada

    Sudan

    Bol Bol

    Orlando Magic

    Switzerland

    Clint Capela

    Atlanta Hawks

    Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Turkey

    Cedi Osman

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Turkey

    Alperen Sengun

    Houston Rockets

    Turkey

    Ömer Yurtseven**

    Miami Heat

    Turkey

    Furkan Korkmaz

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Ukraine

    Svi Mykhailiuk

    New York Knicks

    Ukraine

    Alex Len

    Sacramento Kings

    United Kingdom

    Jeremy Sochan

    San Antonio Spurs

    Ties to Poland

    United Kingdom

    O.G. Anunoby

    Toronto Raptors

    Ties to Nigeria

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again