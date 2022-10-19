NBA: All 30 teams feature at least one international player

THE NBA has announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10) and a record-tying five players from Nigeria.

This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Canada tops list of NBA players belonging to countries outside US

For the ninth consecutive year, Canada is the most-represented country outside of the U.S., followed by Australia, France (nine players) and Germany (six players). Nigeria, Serbia and Spain each have five players. There is a total of 58 European players on opening-night rosters, including three members of the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia) and 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Toronto Raptors feature eight international players, marking the second consecutive season the Raptors lead the league, followed by the Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings with seven international players each. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz each have six.

Watch Now

Thirty-eight players on opening-night rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB) prior to their NBA careers, including Deandre Ayton (Suns; Bahamas; BWB Global 2016), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder; Canada; BWB Global 2016), Joel Embiid (76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada; BWB Global 2015), Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and Jonas Valančiūnas (New Orleans Pelicans; Lithuania; BWB Europe 2008). Additionally, there are a record three NBA Academy graduates on opening-night rosters: Dyson Daniels (Pelicans; Australia; NBA Global Academy), Josh Giddey (Thunder; Australia; NBA Global Academy) and Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America). NBA Academies, a year-round elite basketball development program for top high school-age athletes from outside the U.S., have been launched in Canberra, Australia; Greater Noida, India; San Luis Potosí, Mexico; and Saly, Senegal for top prospects from their respective countries and continents.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are also a number of American players with ties to other countries, including more than 35 players with at least one parent from an African country. Among the American players with ties to other countries are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; ties to Nigeria), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets; ties to the Philippines), Matisse Thybulle (76ers; ties to Australia and Haiti), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers; ties to Mexico), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

Here are some international milestones from the league:

Two international players have won the last four Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards: reigning back-to-back MVP Jokić (2021-22 and 2020-21) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19). Jokić and the Nuggets will face Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Milwaukee and on Saturday, March 25 in Denver.

Last season was the first time the top three finishers in MVP voting were all international players: Jokić, Embiid and Antetokounmpo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At least five international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.

As part of the 2022-23 NBA App GM Survey, Dončić, Antetokounmpo and Embiid were voted the No. 1, 2 and 3 players most likely to win the 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP Award (48%, 34% and 13% of votes, respectively). Antetokounmpo and Dončić were voted the No. 1 and No. 2 players with whom general managers would most want to start a franchise (55% and 45% of votes, respectively).

Daniels and Mathurin are poised to become the second and third NBA Academy graduates to play in the NBA after Giddey became the first last season. Daniels and Giddey, former teammates at NBA Global Academy in Australia, will meet on Monday, Nov. 28 in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Feb. 13 in Oklahoma City, and Saturday, March 11 in New Orleans.

Matchups between Philadelphia and Toronto will feature three former BWB Africa campers from Cameroon: Embiid, Siakam and Christian Koloko (Raptors; BWB Africa 2017; BWB Global 2018). The teams will play each other on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 28 in Toronto, and on Monday, Dec. 19 and Friday, March 31 in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are three sets of international brothers in the NBA: Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo (Greece; ties to Nigeria; Bucks, Bucks and Chicago Bulls, respectively); Juancho and Willy Hernangómez (Spain; Raptors and Pelicans, respectively); and Franz and Moritz Wagner (Germany; Magic).

There are 14 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Goran Dragić (Bulls; Slovenia), Embiid, Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Celtics; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets; Australia), Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis (Wizards; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Kings; Lithuania), Siakam, Ben Simmons (Nets; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Bulls; Montenegro) and Andrew Wiggins (Warriors; Canada).

Angola Bruno Fernando Houston Rockets Argentina Facundo Campazzo** Dallas Mavericks Argentina Leandro Bolmaro** Utah Jazz Australia Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Australia Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Australia Patty Mills Brooklyn Nets Australia Josh Green** Dallas Mavericks Australia Jack White* Denver Nuggets Australia Joe Ingles Milwaukee Bucks Australia Dyson Daniels^ New Orleans Pelicans Australia Josh Giddey^** Oklahoma City Thunder Australia Jock Landale Phoenix Suns Australia Matthew Dellavedova Sacramento Kings Austria Jakob Poeltl San Antonio Spurs Bahamas Kai Jones** Charlotte Hornets Bahamas Buddy Hield Indiana Pacers Bahamas Deandre Ayton** Phoenix Suns Ties to Nigeria Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Portland Trail Blazers Brazil Raul Neto Cleveland Cavaliers Cameroon Joel Embiid** Philadelphia 76ers Cameroon Christian Koloko** Toronto Raptors Cameroon Pascal Siakam** Toronto Raptors Canada Mfiondu Kabengele* Boston Celtics Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Canada Jamal Murray** Denver Nuggets Canada Cory Joseph Detroit Pistons Ties to Trinidad and Tobago Canada Andrew Wiggins Golden State Warriors Canada Andrew Nembhard** Indiana Pacers Canada Bennedict Mathurin^** Indiana Pacers Ties to Haiti Canada Oshae Brissett Indiana Pacers Canada Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Canada Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies Canada RJ Barrett** New York Knicks Canada Luguentz Dort** Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Caleb Houstan Orlando Magic Canada Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers Canada Trey Lyles Sacramento Kings Canada Josh Primo** San Antonio Spurs Canada Dalano Banton Toronto Raptors Canada Khem Birch Toronto Raptors Canada Kelly Olynyk** Utah Jazz Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker Utah Jazz Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander** Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Eugene Omoruyi* Oklahoma City Thunder Ties to Nigeria Croatia Bojan Bogdanović Detroit Pistons Croatia Ivica Zubac LA Clippers Croatia Dario Šarić** Phoenix Suns Czech Republic Vít Krejčí** Atlanta Hawks Democratic Republic of the Congo Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Democratic Republic of the Congo Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns Dominican Republic Al Horford Boston Celtics Dominican Republic Chris Duarte Indiana Pacers Finland Lauri Markkanen** Utah Jazz France Théo Maledon* Charlotte Hornets France Frank Ntilikina** Dallas Mavericks Ties to Belgium and Rwanda France Killian Hayes** Detroit Pistons France Moussa Diabate*** LA Clippers Ties to Guinea and Mali France Nicolas Batum** LA Clippers Ties to Cameroon France Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves France Evan Fournier New York Knicks Ties to Algeria France Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Ties to Senegal France Olivier Sarr* Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Senegal Georgia Goga Bitadze** Indiana Pacers Georgia Sandro Mamukelashvili*** Milwaukee Bucks Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Germany Daniel Theis Indiana Pacers Germany Dennis Schröder Los Angeles Lakers Ties to The Gambia Germany Isaiah Hartenstein** New York Knicks Germany Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany Moritz Wagner Orlando Magic Greece Kostas Antetokounmpo*** Chicago Bulls Ties to Nigeria Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Ties to Nigeria Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Ties to Nigeria Guinea Mamadi Diakite* Cleveland Cavaliers Israel Deni Avdija** Washington Wizards Italy Danilo Gallinari** Boston Celtics Italy Simone Fontecchio** Utah Jazz Jamaica Nick Richards Charlotte Hornets Japan Yuta Watanabe Brooklyn Nets Japan Rui Hachimura** Washington Wizards Ties to Benin Latvia Dāvis Bertāns Dallas Mavericks Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Washington Wizards Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas** New Orleans Pelicans Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Montenegro Marko Simonović Chicago Bulls Montenegro Nikola Vučević Chicago Bulls New Zealand Steven Adams Memphis Grizzlies Nigeria Josh Okogie Phoenix Suns Nigeria Precious Achiuwa Toronto Raptors Nigeria Udoka Azubuike Utah Jazz Nigeria Chima Moneke Sacramento Kings Nigeria Chimezie Metu Sacramento Kings Portugal Neemias Queta* Sacramento Kings Republic of the Congo Serge Ibaka Milwaukee Bucks Ties to Spain Senegal Gorgui Dieng** San Antonio Spurs Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Atlanta Hawks Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Boban Marjanović Houston Rockets Serbia Nikola Jović Miami Heat Serbia Aleksej Pokuševski** Oklahoma City Thunder Slovenia Goran Dragić Chicago Bulls Slovenia Vlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks South Sudan Wenyen Gabriel Los Angeles Lakers Spain Ricky Rubio Cleveland Cavaliers Spain Usman Garuba Houston Rockets Ties to Nigeria Spain Santi Aldama** Memphis Grizzlies Spain Willy Hernangómez** New Orleans Pelicans Spain Juancho Hernangómez Toronto Raptors St. Lucia Chris Boucher Toronto Raptors Ties to Canada Sudan Bol Bol Orlando Magic Switzerland Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo Turkey Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers Turkey Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Turkey Ömer Yurtseven** Miami Heat Turkey Furkan Korkmaz Philadelphia 76ers Ukraine Svi Mykhailiuk New York Knicks Ukraine Alex Len Sacramento Kings United Kingdom Jeremy Sochan San Antonio Spurs Ties to Poland United Kingdom O.G. Anunoby Toronto Raptors Ties to Nigeria

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.