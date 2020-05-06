Aljun Melecio does his part, keeps Manila, Bukidnon frontliners hydrated

ALJUN Melecio is doing his part in helping the frontliners battling the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The sweet-shooting guard from La Salle is giving back to the medical frontliners in Manila, as well as handing out foodpacks in his hometown of Valencia in Bukidnon.



Melecio, with the help of his friend Abi Salud, donated his monthly allocation of Gatorade to select hospitals in Manila which include Manila Medical Hospital, Ambucare, Tondo General Hospital, and Perpetual Succor Hospital.





In Bukidnon, it was the 23-year-old himself who distributed to the hospitals and checkpoints chicken meals which he got through the support of Green Archers' longtime backer Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.

Melecio sees this as his own way of paying it forward to those who are at the forefront of this health crisis.

"Syempre, mag-iisip ka talaga ng kung anong puwede mo matulong sa mga frontliners di ba? In my own way, gusto ko pakita sa kanila na we appreciate them and that we are there for them," he said.

Melecio is just the latest La Salle player to give back, following Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano in Pampanga and rookie Joshua Ramirez in Tarlac.



"Masarap sa feeling na makita mo na yung teammates mo tumutulong din sa iba," said the diminutive guard. "Kilala ko naman yung mga yun. Hindi sila makasarili at kung ano meron sila, hindi nila sinasarili yun."