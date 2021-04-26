SPOTTED: Aljun Melecio gives big assists in La Salle's community pantry

HE MAY have passed on his final year with De La Salle University, but PBA-bound Aljun Melecio is still making the assists in his alma mater.

The rise of community pantries — first begun with Ana Patricia Non's outreach in Maginhawa — has spread far and wide, with many private organizations, wishing to extend their help as the pandemic drags on, adopting the concept.

The La Sallian community pantry, also known as the "Dude, Pantry, Chong! Taft Times Community Pantry," was set up late last week by organized by the alumni, students, and officials of DLSU.

Seeing this, Melecio felt it was his time again to serve his duty as a King Archer, but off the court.

"I was looking for a community pantry na pwede ako mag-donate, then I saw a post na meron in DLSU, so I decided na I'll give my donations there na lang," he shared with SPIN Life.

The 22-year-old Phoenix Super LPG signee purchased the goods himself.

"Pumunta ako palengke nung morning to buy vegetables, meat, and canned goods para kahit papaano nakatulong din sa mga nabilhan sa palengke dahil maaga daw naubos 'yung tinda nila," he said.

Then he reached out to one of the organizers to schedule his delivery of the items.

Melecio sees this as an opportunity to give back to the community who supported him from Day One, even if he decided to let go of his last playing year.

It's high time to do things bigger than basketball, he said, especially in the time of pandemic.

"God blessed me with so much already. Now, I'm in the position to help others," he said.

Though he wanted to keep his good deed as low-key as possible, he also gave SPIN Life a green light to share his story in the hopes of sparking motivation from others who also want to help.

"I find joy and fulfillment every time I help, may napasaya ka na tao. Tutulong ako hangga't nasa position ako na tumulong," he added.

