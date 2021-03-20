Aljon Mariano goes down on one knee for beachside proposal to beauty queen GF

BEFORE he gets back into action with Ginebra, Aljon Mariano sealed the deal with longtime girlfriend Kayesha Chua.

The couple only posted about the proposal now, but it apparently happened way back on February 27, when the two were on vacation in El Nido.

Mariano took advantage of the beautiful vistas for an on-the-knee beachside proposal.

“I asked the love of my life to marry me and be my forever!” he wrote on his IG post.

For her part, Chua said: “With you, I’ve always known exactly where we were going :) it was just a matter of time, God’s perfect timing. And it absolutely was.”

“I am marrying the man God has destined me to be with,” she added, calling Mariano her “best-est friend.”

The two had been going steady since their university days, when Mariano was a forward for the UST Growling Tigers.

In 2018 and 2019, Chua vied for the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World titles.

Mariano is the second Gin King to get engaged this year, after close friend Scottie Thompson proposed to Pau Fajardo during the New Year.