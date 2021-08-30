Alex Eala nabs No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open Juniors

THE chase for her third Grand Slam title is on.

Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala has been slated for second seed at the 2021 US Open Juniors tennis championships on September 6 to September 11 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Eala, world juniors no. 2, trails Andorran star Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, who is also the world juniors no. 1, in the roster of the prestigious tourney.

Just last month, she reclaimed the no. 2 spot globally after a sensational stint in the JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, where she won both the Singles and Doubles crown.

Alex Eala continues Grand Slam title hunt

The 16-year-old continues to hunt for her next Grand Slam title with the US Open as her last major tourney for the year.

Last June, she conquered the 2021 French Open Juniors Doubles championships with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva, earning her second Grand Slam title in her career.

Her first came during the 2020 Australian Open Juniors Doubles, where she clinched her maiden crown along with Priska Nugroho of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, in the recent Wimbledon Championships, the Filipina fell short in both Singles and Doubles, losing at the second round.

The last time Eala played at the US Open, she had an early second-round exit from the hard courts. This year, she’s looking to make a stronger comeback.

