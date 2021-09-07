Alex Eala to face unseeded American in US Open kickoff

AFTER getting an outright berth towards the second round of the 2021 US Open Juniors tournament, Alex Eala is to face home bet Charlotte Owensby on midnight Tuesday, Philippine time, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Second-seeded in the roster, the Filipina teen tennis ace earned a bye in the first round that advanced her to the second round, along with the rest of the top 16.

Owensby, however, had to start from the first round, and booked a slot at the round of 32 after she defeated Thailand’s Pimrada Jattapornvanit, 6-1, 7(7)-6(3).

Eala, the Juniors World No. 3, will jumpstart her campaign with a faceoff against the 18-year-old, who is ranked Juniors World No. 315, and punched her US Open ticket via a wild card ticket.

The match is expected to begin at 11:00 p.m. in Manila time.

Alex Eala still awaits doubles opponents

Meanwhile, in the doubles category, Eala and Belgian partner Hannde Vandewinkel, sixth-seeded in the competition, are still waiting for their opponents.

The 16-year-old Filipina is looking to add her third doubles title, as well as her first-ever Singles Grand Slam trophy.

Just last June, she ruled the 2021 French Open Doubles with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia to clinch her second Grand Slam, after her first in the 2020 Australian Open Doubles with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

