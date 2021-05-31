After half a year in the pros, Alex Eala preps for French Open Juniors

AFTER gracing the pro stage for the past few months, Alex Eala is now looking to get back in action in the juniors scene as she enters the Roland Garros French Open 2021.

The Filipina ace, who just turned 16 last week, is positioned at no. 2 in the main draw of the Grand Slam Girls Singles tournament.

Since the beginning of the year, Eala has already played in at least 10 pro contests, including a wildcard entry in the Miami Open.

She also bagged her maiden title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor in February. Just last week, she also finished as a finalist in the W25 Platja D’Aro Doubles.

And she’s up for her first juniors tiff this year in the French Open.

As the juniors world no. 3, Eala is expected to be seeded in the Grand Slam tournament that will start on June 6.

Last year, she’s reached as far as semifinals before she fell short to home bet Elsa Jacquemot, 3-6, 2-6.

Eala is looking to add another Grand Slam title under her belt after winning the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles with partner Priska Nugroho.

She is one of the seven players from the Rafa Nadal Academy who will be playing in the prestigious tourney.

Dubbed by the tennis institution as “The Magnificent Seven,” Alex is joined by Rafael Nadal, Caroline Garcia, Casper Ruud, Abdulla Shelbayh, Daniel Rincon, and Jaume Munar as representatives of RNA.

In a previous interview, Alex bared that her experience in the pros is a going to be helpful once she steps back in the juniors’ stage.

“Competing in a higher level will help me improve my overall game, help me work harder, and going back to juniors, it would be a way to standout. I'm leaving this tournament wanting to work harder and knowing what to work on,” she said.

