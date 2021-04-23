Alex Eala trades hits with former Grand Slam champ Caroline Garcia

LEARNING by experience continues for Alex Eala amid all the uncertainty of the times.

Last weekend, she got a practice of a lifetime as she traded hits with former Grand Slams Doubles champion Caroline Garcia at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"Enjoying the training here at Rafa Nadal Academy with Caroline Garcia!! Thanks Caro," the 15-year-old wrote in a social media post.

A scholar at the Rafa Nadal Academy since 2018, it's the prime sport for the young netter to learn from a hotbed of talent along the Baleric Islands.

After clinching her first maiden title in the W15 Manacor last January, Alex has been nonstop in her tournament entries. She has played a total of 12 series this year, including the prestige Miami Open.

From staring the year at rank 1000+, she's now at WTA No. 661.

The Filipina ace was supposed to take on a back-to-back pro tournaments in Turkey earlier this week but the country had seen a surge in their cases which left the sporting event up in the air.

Her father Mike, though, confirmed with SPIN Life that Alex just stayed in the safe spaces of the RNA area.

"Yes, Alex is in Spain, she trained with Caroline Garcia the past few days. They practied together Friday and Saturday at the Academy," he said.

While Alex is focused on the technicalities of the game, she shared with her father that she did ask the former World No. 4 about her brother Miko.

Garcia had played with Alex's older brother last year, ,currently a freshman tennister representing Penn State University, before he moved to the US.

