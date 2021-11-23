Making her comeback, Alex Eala will face Russian foe in Czech 25k opener

THE FILIPINA ace is officially back in action.

After two months, Alex Eala is set to mark her return on the courts as she plays in the International Tennis Federation's $25,000 tour in Milovice, Czech Republic.

In the main draw, she will face WTA no. 289 Darya Astakhova of Russia in the first round on Tuesday, 6:00 PM, Manila time.

Alex Eala granted Junior Exempt card

Eala, WTA no. 529, was granted a Junior Exempt entry in the main draw of the pro tourney, and is looking to bag her second ITF title, after her triumph from last January in the first leg of W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

Her opponent, 19-year-old Astakhova, already has five ITF pro titles under her belt, and has been playing in the pros since 2019.

The Juniors World No. 4 just recently recovered from a foot injury that sidelined her since September. The W25 Milovice is already her 14th pro tiff this year.

