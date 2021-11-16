Off an injury, Alex Eala gets back in action in Czech $25k pro

AFTER two months of inactivity, Alex Eala is set to return to action next week in an International Tennis Federation Women's Tour in Czech Republic.

Eala suffered a foot injury which had her sidelined for the past months.

The Filipina ace hadn't been at her 100 percent, even prior to the US Open Juniors Championships last September, where she finished in the quarterfinals of the singles and the semis of the doubles.

But just last week, she bared that her recovery is on track, and that she would be available to play in the coming week.

"I am now almost fully recovered and I am happy because this injury allowed me to have more time to go to the gym to work on my fitness. I am not more fit than I am before," she said.

Alex Eala lands Junior Exempt spot in upcoming Czech pro

Fortunately, she landed herself a spot in the main draw of a $25,000 tournament in Milovice, Czechia, entering as Junior Exempt player in a draw of 32.

The 16-year-old is currently ranked WTA no. 526, and will be facing players with rankings 100 to 300+.

W25 Milovice is set to run from November 22 to 28.

She is looking to bag her second pro title after she clinched her maiden trophy in January of this year at the first leg of the W15 Manacor, in Mallorca, Spain.

But for the moment, she's enjoying the learning process as she continues to improve her game as she turns pro in two years.

"I’m getting used to the tours at the women’s circuit and I love to play against these more experienced players cause I think it’s a big challenge for me," said the Juniors World No. 4. "There's so much I could learn from all these playing styles and situations so Im really enjoying it."

