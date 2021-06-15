Back in the pros, Alex Eala to see action in Spain $25K

AFTER winning another Juniors Grand Slam title in the 2021 French Open last weekend, Alex Eala is back in the pro circuit.

The 16-year-old netter entered the W25 Madrid of the ITF World Tennis Tour main draw as a junior exempt player. The competition runs until June 20.

Last weekend, the Filipina and her Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva conquered the Roland Garros Girls Doubles after thrashing their opponents in straight sets at the finals.

Looking to clinch her second pro title, Eala joined both the singles and the doubles events of the W25 Madrid. Her partner at the duos ish Juniors world no. 2 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva from Andorra.

Eala ranks lowest in the pro lineup, with a WTA ranking of just 661. She will face opponents in the 200 to 450 tier in the women’s play.

She will face home bet Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round of the singles division. Garcia is 10 years older than Eala, and has five pro titles under her name.

Meanwhile, in the doubles, the juniors world no. 3 and Kasintseva will face USA's Robin Anderson and Bulgaria’s Isabelle Shinikova.

Eala won her maiden pro feat last February, in the first leg of the W15 Manacor, in Mallorca. Since January, she's already played at least 10 pro circuits.

No specific schedule is available yet for Eala’s matches.

